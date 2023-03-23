Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: How Transaction Capital founders cut their stake

The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone

23 March 2023 - 05:00

David Hurwitz, the CEO of Transaction Capital, knew he was going to have a tough week.

“I know this announcement seems a bit alarming,” he told a meeting of investors last week after warning that profits would tumble for the six months to March. This week, he quantified the damage: earnings per share would be a brutal 370%-375% lower than last year. ..

