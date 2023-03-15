Companies

Transaction Capital shrugs off CEO’s share sale before disaster

CEO David Hurwitz’s family trust sold R50m of the group’s stock in December 2022, dumping 40% of his holding

15 March 2023 - 20:48 Kabelo Khumalo

Transaction Capital, which has lost more than half of its value in two days, has found itself on the defensive trying to explain why its CEO sold off a substantial block of his shareholding just months before the company issued a dreary trading statement showing its key division SA Taxi was in a morass.

CEO David Hurwitz’s family trust in December 2022 sold R50m of the group’s stock in three tranches, dumping 1.6-million shares, or 40% of his holding in the company...

