Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
More police officers will mean faster response times, more effective policing and more boots on the ground to deter criminals
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goals is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Business Day TV speaks to HomeChoice CEO Sean Wibberley
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50
Transaction Capital’s exposure to the embattled taxi industry, which has been hard hit by high interest rates and fuel prices, saw the group’s share price plunge by as much as 40% on Tuesday after the company painted a troubling picture of its erstwhile cash cow, SA Taxi.
The group’s stock plunged 40.17% to R16.83 by midday after saying it expects core earnings per share from continuing operations in the half-year to end-March to fall by more than 20% but by no more than 50%. It ended 37.18% weaker...
Taxi industry woes put a spoke in the wheel of Transaction Capital
The group’s stock plunged 40% as it increased the bad debt provision for SA Taxi by R1.8bn
