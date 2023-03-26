Business

‘We’ll take the short-term pain,’ says Transaction Capital’s Hurwitz

Strategy is to change the business model quickly, so the business can start growing

26 March 2023 - 08:38 THABISO MOCHIKO

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz is under pressure to convince the market to buy into the group's new strategy aimed at regaining profitability in its taxi business and rebuilding the trust of investors after an earnings update shook the market.

“I am feeling a little bit of pressure and working hard to get the market to understand exactly what we are doing here and the changes we are implementing,” Hurwitz said in an interview this week.  He said  Transaction Capital would “have to earn trust from the market. We have to show that this change in business strategy works and that we are trying to take the full pain in a single year instead of spreading it out. ..

