JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Municipalities find it increasingly difficult to balance books

Income and expenditure for the first half of the 2022/2023 don’t inspire much confidence

22 March 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

We all live within the boundaries of a municipality. We rely, or so the constitution says, on that municipality’s supply of clean water, reliable electricity and refuse removal. Much economic activity takes place within those municipal boundaries. 

But the latest figures on municipal income and expenditure for the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year don’t inspire much confidence about National Treasury, shows that municipal finances worsened over the past decade. This at a time when municipal infrastructure is in a terrible state and local governments can barely meet the socioeconomic needs of residents. ..

