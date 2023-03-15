S&P mulls ratings upgrade for Eskom based on new debt plan

Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
Code seeks to establish a unified, transparent and sound legal framework for investment throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area
Proposed legislation would have led to SA revoking its membership of the International Criminal Court after hosting former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, whom the court had indicted fo alleged ...
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Reit is set to become the latest company to delist from the JSE, with a R1bn merger on the cards
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Government wants to increase the ratio of women managers to about 30% by 2030, a decade later than previously intende
Sundowns on track to win the league after dominating it all year
Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured
Credit ratings agency S&P Global will keep a close watch on how the new debt relief plan for Eskom, announced by the Treasury in February, helps in strengthening the utility’s liquidity over time, as it mulls upgrading its CCC+ rating.
The agency said on Wednesday it expected the R254bn debt relief agreement to be implemented over the next three years, to address Eskom’s near-term debt obligations and give the state-owned power utility room to focus on operational improvements and electricity sector reform targets...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
S&P mulls ratings upgrade for Eskom based on new debt plan
CreditWatch says S&P might raise the rating one or more notches should the debt relief deal help to improve Eskom’s liquidity over time
Credit ratings agency S&P Global will keep a close watch on how the new debt relief plan for Eskom, announced by the Treasury in February, helps in strengthening the utility’s liquidity over time, as it mulls upgrading its CCC+ rating.
The agency said on Wednesday it expected the R254bn debt relief agreement to be implemented over the next three years, to address Eskom’s near-term debt obligations and give the state-owned power utility room to focus on operational improvements and electricity sector reform targets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.