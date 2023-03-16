The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop
EFF leader Julius Malema is a frightening and blisteringly smart figure, more charismatic by some measure than any other SA politician. I watched a news conference on Wednesday, about his threatened national shutdown this coming Monday, in which he pretty accurately put his finger on every critical problem this country faces.
As he spoke I couldn’t help thinking that if there were any grounds on which Malema and big and small business could stand together, they and this country would be unstoppable. I remember Moeletsi Mbeki arguing so well a few years ago that while the ANC and its union and communist allies were either delusional or simply addicted to corruption, the two big communities in SA desperate for clean government were the poor and big business...
PETER BRUCE: ANC-EFF coalition would preside over an unimaginable collapse
Julius Malema has only catastrophically damaging remedies for the nation’s problems
