Municipal revenue at risk if solar tax incentive takes off

Parliament warned incentive for households could strip municipalities of most of their paying customers

13 March 2023 - 05:03 Linda Ensor

If the government’s solar tax incentive for households works well, it could strip municipalities of most of their paying customers, adding to the damage the power crisis is doing to their revenues, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has warned parliament.

Salga, which represents municipalities, said their revenue from the sale of electricity has already been harmed by the move of customers off the grid. Without measures to mitigate the effects of load-shedding, municipalities’ ability to deliver services would be compromised, the organisation said...

