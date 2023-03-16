The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
By any measure, Ralph Mupita has been very successful as CEO of MTN, Africa’s largest telecom company. An insider with extensive knowledge, Mupita was appointed CEO of MTN on September 1 2020.
GUGU LOURIE: MTN’s Ralph Mupita is more than a safe pair of hands
The market should reward the CEO for dealing with potential crises quickly and delivering on his promises
