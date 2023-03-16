Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: MTN’s Ralph Mupita is more than a safe pair of hands

The market should reward the CEO for dealing with potential crises quickly and delivering on his promises

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

By any measure, Ralph Mupita has been very successful as CEO of MTN, Africa’s largest telecom company. An insider with extensive knowledge, Mupita was appointed CEO of MTN on September 1 2020.

Over the past three years, with Mupita at the helm, MTN shares rose 132.1%, which made investors happy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.