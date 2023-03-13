Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blackouts cost MTN R695m in 2022

SA could become a failed state unless it deals with the crisis, CEO Ralph Mupita warns

13 March 2023 - 09:05 Nico Gous

Power outages cost Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, R695m, according to estimates for its 2022 annual results, and not dealing with it could lead to SA becoming a failed state.

“In SA, the extent of ongoing power outages (load-shedding) worsened into the second half and increased the negative impacts on network availability and pressure on the business,” CEO Ralph Mupita said on Monday in annual results for the year to end-December...

