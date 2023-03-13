Investors are assessing Friday’s US jobs data, which painted a mixed picture
EFF members have an opportunity to look like the grown-ups in the room. Can they take it?
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The casino, gaming and hotel group’s 2022 year was the first one since the virus struck that was largely unaffected by it and government bars
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
As Taiwan moves to expand its naval fleet, China urges Britain to refrain from what it considers to be foreign interference
Team just has to be better than the others in the B section to make it to the final, and that’s a problem for the tournament
Making a great car is as much an art as, well, art
Power outages cost Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, R695m, according to estimates for its 2022 annual results, and not dealing with it could lead to SA becoming a failed state.
“In SA, the extent of ongoing power outages (load-shedding) worsened into the second half and increased the negative impacts on network availability and pressure on the business,” CEO Ralph Mupita said on Monday in annual results for the year to end-December...
Blackouts cost MTN R695m in 2022
SA could become a failed state unless it deals with the crisis, CEO Ralph Mupita warns
