By late Wednesday, a day before he would deliver his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa had still not reshuffled his cabinet. Putting his lethargy, or indecision, on full display as the few foreign investors that still want to be here are gathered in Cape Town for the African Mining Indaba is as embarrassing as it is damaging.
So many questions can be answered (or start to be answered) by the cabinet choices he has to make. Mineral resources & energy, transport, police, health, tourism and home affairs have all been run into the ground, but Ramaphosa defiantly will not make the choices. It means that for investors there is no clarity and that means that for us there is no investment...
PETER BRUCE: An indecisive president in a lying partnership — what could possibly go wrong?
As Ramaphosa is unable to deliver almost anything because he depends on people who are themselves unable to deliver, there is no clarity and thus no investment
