PODCAST: True crime stories of the ANC

07 February 2023 - 06:00

In his first podcast monologue Peter Bruce takes his Podcasts from the Edge into new realms. Basically because a guest didn’t pitch up he wonders out loud when President Cyril “The Vanisher” Ramaphosa's reshuffle is going to happen or even if it ever will.

Rumours have Gwede Mantashe keeping his job as energy minister. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, according to some reports, may stay. One because she made it back on to the National Executive Committee (NEC) after failing to topple Ramaphosa from the party leadership and NEC members need to be sucked up to by ANC leaders and, two, because her vast, deft and sensitive handling of the Covid-19 state of disaster make her an ideal candidate to run the next one, the energy one that the NEC told Ramaphosa they want him to declare.

With a very nasty election coming down the road next year, and the near certainty he is going to lose it, Cyril’s instinct is to make himself a largely indistinguishable part of a crowd. Like a state of disaster command council.

Anonymous polls at the weekend have the ANC polling 37% nationally the week before. Why anonymous? Probably because they’re DA polls and our sterling opposition never leaks anything.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Allies press Ramaphosa for change

President to deliver state of the nation address, which is expected to be followed by a cabinet reshuffle
Politics
1 day ago

All systems go for cabinet reshuffle with Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP

Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road

The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
National
1 day ago

David Mabuza confirms he has resigned

Mabuza says Ramaphosa has agreed that he step down to make way for Paul Mashatile
National
2 days ago
