Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s other load to shed: his cabinet

But the president is not sitting atop a heaving mass of intellect from which to choose ministers

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:02

If memory serves, the ANC puts itself through a torturous political ritual every January, starting with the January 8 statement, to mark its founding. This year the ringing promises to “strengthen capacity”, “mobilise social partners” and “improve delivery of basic services” were joined by bigger ambitions.

Some worthwhile: “The ANC will also ensure that it raises more funding from its own members ...”  Some just foolish: “We will continue implementing the Integrated Resource Plan 2019, which includes the procurement of over 18,000MW of new generation capacity.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.