PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s other load to shed: his cabinet

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Thursday, January 12 2023
Standard Bank CEO says while Eskom's next CEO should ideally be an engineer the ideal candidate would also have to be socially and politically sophisticated
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The fraternal feud between Harry and William is going to sell a lot of books
If memory serves, the ANC puts itself through a torturous political ritual every January, starting with the January 8 statement, to mark its founding. This year the ringing promises to “strengthen capacity”, “mobilise social partners” and “improve delivery of basic services” were joined by bigger ambitions.
Some worthwhile: “The ANC will also ensure that it raises more funding from its own members ...” Some just foolish: “We will continue implementing the Integrated Resource Plan 2019, which includes the procurement of over 18,000MW of new generation capacity.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s other load to shed: his cabinet
But the president is not sitting atop a heaving mass of intellect from which to choose ministers
If memory serves, the ANC puts itself through a torturous political ritual every January, starting with the January 8 statement, to mark its founding. This year the ringing promises to “strengthen capacity”, “mobilise social partners” and “improve delivery of basic services” were joined by bigger ambitions.
Some worthwhile: “The ANC will also ensure that it raises more funding from its own members ...” Some just foolish: “We will continue implementing the Integrated Resource Plan 2019, which includes the procurement of over 18,000MW of new generation capacity.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.