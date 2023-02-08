CHRIS GILMOUR: Checkers ad is cheeky — but cheesy

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy
To save SA's economy, the president must boldly reject poorly conceived policies, such as BEE, and embrace privatisation
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
Shoprite Checkers has been flighting a cheeky advertising campaign recently that suggests prices in its Checkers stores are significantly cheaper than those for similar items in stores in central London and Australia. Checkers doesn’t operate stores in either of these jurisdictions, so it’s a bit puzzling why they would flight such ads in the first place. Perhaps it’s to make those left behind in SA with load-shedding, rampant crime & violence have a smile on their faces as they continue to live a happy, laid-back (and relatively cheap?) lifestyle in sunny SA. In other words, it’s a play on the grass is always greener syndrome. However, it’s very superficial and is easy to blow apart.
The first comparison is with Moët & Chandon Champagne and steak. Getting the picture? Your average South African regularly dines out on the most expensive steaks, washed down with liberal quantities of Moët. No, of course he or she doesn’t! It’s a fatuous comparison. A better comparison would h...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Checkers ad is cheeky — but cheesy
Filling a UK supermarket trolley at the current pound/rand exchange rate costs around half what it does in SA, especially if one sticks predominantly to generic products
