CEO Brett Botten to check out after media grilling of Spar

Business Day raised questions about two fictitious loans and questionable accounting

17 January 2023 - 18:08 Katharine Child
Brett Botten will step down as Spar’s CEO and board member at the end of January, weeks after the company made headlines over what appeared to be questionable accounting and a highly publicised fallout with former black franchisees.

A leaked investigative report by law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi revealed that a group of black retailers accused Spar of unfair treatment...

