Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite reports growth but says it spent R500m on diesel in six months

Same-store growth of 11.1% in the half-year was driven mainly by price increases of 9.4% rather than volumes growth

BL Premium
31 January 2023 - 11:44 Katharine Child
UPDATED 31 January 2023 - 13:48

SA’s biggest grocer, Shoprite, reported like-for-like growth of 11.1% in the six months to January 1, mainly explained by rising prices as inflation hit, while the group spent more than R500m on diesel for backup generators to power its stores.

The group is reporting 46 months of market share gains, a record Black Friday and festive season, and overall growth figures of 17.5%. This puts it head and shoulders above competitors, with the Checkers owner growing sales faster than Pick n Pay and Woolworths, though their slightly different reporting periods complicate precise comparisons of results.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.