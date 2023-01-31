Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Additional funds raised by proposed listing will enable company to boost production of LNG and liquid helium
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Affordable Vitz and updated Fortuner are also headed to our shores in 2023
SA’s biggest grocer, Shoprite, reported like-for-like growth of 11.1% in the six months to January 1, mainly explained by rising prices as inflation hit, while the group spent more than R500m on diesel for backup generators to power its stores.
The group is reporting 46 months of market share gains, a record Black Friday and festive season, and overall growth figures of 17.5%. This puts it head and shoulders above competitors, with the Checkers owner growing sales faster than Pick n Pay and Woolworths, though their slightly different reporting periods complicate precise comparisons of results. ..
Shoprite reports growth but says it spent R500m on diesel in six months
Same-store growth of 11.1% in the half-year was driven mainly by price increases of 9.4% rather than volumes growth
