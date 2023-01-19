Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoppers Down Under boost Woolworths’ sales

Retailer says that return of customers to physical stores, particularly in Australia, led to ‘a substantial increase in brick-and-mortar sales’

19 January 2023 - 09:11 Nico Gous

The turnover and concession sales of high-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths jumped by almost one-fifth in the half-year to December 25 as customers returned to physical stores in Australia.

But the company, valued at R70.7bn on the JSE, was quick to point out in a trading update on Thursday that the 26-week reporting period was not directly comparable because of the effect of lockdowns in Australia...

