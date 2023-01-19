Shoppers Down Under boost Woolworths’ sales

The all share index is tracking a weaker US close after markets there changed course in the final trading hours on Wednesday
SA’s stretched fiscal resources need to be allocated to areas that need it most: strengthening the ability to cope with climate change and improving human capital
‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Government says raising the retirement age to 64 will raise an additional €17.7bn and keep the pension system from bankruptcy
SA cricketing star retires from the game
Trail stretches from 1962 article in the New York Times and a 1938 Lead Belly song to a 1923 volume of aphorisms
The turnover and concession sales of high-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths jumped by almost one-fifth in the half-year to December 25 as customers returned to physical stores in Australia.
But the company, valued at R70.7bn on the JSE, was quick to point out in a trading update on Thursday that the 26-week reporting period was not directly comparable because of the effect of lockdowns in Australia...
