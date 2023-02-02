Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image
HIV doctor Francois Venter explains why the treatment of obese people reminds him of the bad old days of the HIV epidemic
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
As Shoprite Group’s chief marketing officer Mike Middleton states, “SA is a great place to live” and that’s even if you’re not the sort of individual who would be paying much attention to the price of Moët & Chandon.
He says the cheeky comparative price ads he placed in newspapers in London and Sydney last week are a “fun and lighthearted way to drive the message” of South Africa’s greatness. So it seems a bit cynical and joyless to point out a few details that undermine the comparisons suggesting Checkers’ food prices are enticingly inexpensive...
Checkers is not so cheap Down Under
In reality the retailer’s cheeky offerings show a lack of perspective
