Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: No stopping the spread of incompetence

It is revealed where difficult decisions have to be made that require knowledge and experience

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 Mark Barnes

Incompetence, particularly when found in leaders, is an infectious disease of the worst kind. Where it manifests the consequences are dire, if not terminal, for the host enterprise.

Unlike other viral epidemics there is no vaccine for incompetence. Once it presents at the top of an organisation its spread is practically guaranteed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.