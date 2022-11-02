Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Never waste a good crisis, they say. We’ve certainly been, and are still in the midst of, a number of crises, ranging from the Covid-19 global pandemic to various economic (energy, supply chain, inflation, interest rates) and political (Russia, China, UK, Italy, Brazil … everywhere) uncertainties, without precedent. It follows, surely, that opportunity must abound?
However, it is also true that the final consequences and required changes, from trend shifts through to micro consumer impacts, will only be recognised on reflection. They are unlikely to be spotted in predictions. I think we’ll see a surge in corporate activity as the seismic shifts over the past three years sort out the winners from the losers. Unexpected, sometimes spectacular, failures and successes will happen more regularly. ..
MARK BARNES: Crises everywhere you look, opportunities too
Get back to fundamentals now and don’t be dazzled or deterred – the smart money never strayed from fundamental reasoning
