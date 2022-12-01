MARK BARNES: Until a universal currency comes, mind that crypto

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
By holding one up, you haven’t said anything yet — neither for nor against an oppressive regime. You’re simply expressing that your mind is free
SA can’t ‘leave it to 4,000 bribed and compromised delegates at an ANC conference to choose the future of our country’
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Country’s research and quantum computing capabilities are especially important to US space defences, according to US military officials
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
To crypto or not to crypto: that is the question. It’s a personal question, and the answer is rooted in understanding (yours) and confidence (everybody else’s).
We’re all drawn to new fandangle concepts (as my mother would no doubt have described the crypto craze). We all overdo it, driven by a toxic mixture of greed, Fomo and “with-it-ness”. There is little more stupid than pretending to know what you don’t. Don’t do it, there’s no upside...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARK BARNES: Until a universal currency comes, mind that crypto
To crypto or not to crypto: that is the question. It’s a personal question, and the answer is rooted in understanding (yours) and confidence (everybody else’s).
We’re all drawn to new fandangle concepts (as my mother would no doubt have described the crypto craze). We all overdo it, driven by a toxic mixture of greed, Fomo and “with-it-ness”. There is little more stupid than pretending to know what you don’t. Don’t do it, there’s no upside...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.