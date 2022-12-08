Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
All the news, views and analysis
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Another question mark over accounting practices as new investigative report uncovers a second fictitious loan
People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Risk factors unwinding now could well lead to a better outcome for 2023 than what’s expected now, with inflation and interest rates having the potential to surprise lower.
This year, the sharp rise in the cost of living globally came as a shock. Consumer inflation in 2022 was far higher than expected (now forecast at 8.3%). At the beginning of the year the forecast was 3.9%. These projections are collated by FocusEconomics and are mean averages of projections of economic international forecasters surveyed...
ANNABEL BISHOP: Inflation and interest rates could be silver lining in 2023
Fed chair Jerome Powell’s expected more dovish approach is a positive development, but for SA growth much also depends on domestic politics
