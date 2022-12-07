Oil mixed on economic, rate-hike uncertainty

Analysts are transitioning from inflation and interest rate worries to concerns over weakening growth and falling profits
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The company has obtained equity investment to fund it, a spokeperson says
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The Southeast Asian nation wants to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and export locally made weapons to Africa and the rest of Asia
An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Brent crude futures rose 17c, or 0.2%, at 1.07am GMT to $79.52 a barrel. Last session the benchmark fell below $80 for the second time in 2022.
US crude futures fell 3c to $74.22 a barrel.
Tuesday’s slump was the largest daily decline in Brent prices since late September, which have traded in a $62 range this year.
Wall Street benchmarks also tumbled on Tuesday on uncertainty around the direction of US Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.
These fears are sparked by strong economic data or hawkish signals from other policymakers.
Data released on Monday showing US services-industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November and last week’s robust US payrolls report raised doubts about how soon the Fed might ease monetary policy.
Oil prices have dropped by more than 1% for three straight sessions, giving up most of their gains for the year.
Service-sector activity in China has hit a six-month low, and European economies have slowed due to the high cost of energy and rising interest rates.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil mixed on economic, rate-hike uncertainty
Brent crude futures rose 17c to $79.52 a barrel and US crude futures fell 3c to $74.22 a barrel
Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Brent crude futures rose 17c, or 0.2%, at 1.07am GMT to $79.52 a barrel. Last session the benchmark fell below $80 for the second time in 2022.
US crude futures fell 3c to $74.22 a barrel.
Tuesday’s slump was the largest daily decline in Brent prices since late September, which have traded in a $62 range this year.
Wall Street benchmarks also tumbled on Tuesday on uncertainty around the direction of US Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.
These fears are sparked by strong economic data or hawkish signals from other policymakers.
Data released on Monday showing US services-industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November and last week’s robust US payrolls report raised doubts about how soon the Fed might ease monetary policy.
Oil prices have dropped by more than 1% for three straight sessions, giving up most of their gains for the year.
Service-sector activity in China has hit a six-month low, and European economies have slowed due to the high cost of energy and rising interest rates.
Reuters
Oil climbs after curbs on Russian crude kick in
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to plan to cut production
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to output cut targets and China eases Covid-19 rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.