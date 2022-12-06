Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The challenge for providers of legal and audit services lies in their business model having to change
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Distributor owned brands are the future of retailing, especially in SA where commodity-type, low-margin food dominates
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The verdict is a setback for the former US president as he runs for the White House again
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Despite initial misgivings, Patrick Bulger embraces the Club Med ‘secret’ and even manages to get in a round of golf
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as investors’ fears that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer outweighed optimism about an economic recovery in China.
Speculation that the Fed would keep monetary policy tight to tame stubborn inflation gained momentum after US services data for November. The measure of business activity by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) came in stronger than expected on Monday, suggesting the largest part of the world’s biggest economy remains resilient. The data comes after stronger nonfarm payrolls last week. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors bet on higher interest rates for longer
