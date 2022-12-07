Markets

Gold flitters in tight range as investors study Fed rate-hike pace

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.17 per ounce in early trade, while US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,785.50

07 December 2022 - 07:22 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar weakened slightly, but they flitted in a relatively narrow range as investors looked to gauge the pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.17 per ounce at 2.47am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,785.50.

The dollar index inched 0.1% lower. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

“The key influence on the gold price is dollar sentiment. Next week’s FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting will determine the ultimate direction of this sentiment,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

“Gold in the next few trading sessions has more downside risk than upside, prior to the FOMC meeting.”

Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 91% chance of 50-basis-point (bps) rate increase in the December meeting.

The November consumer price index (CPI) data will be released on December 13 and the final Fed meeting of 2022 is scheduled on December 13-14.

High interest rates have weighed on gold’s traditional status as a hedge against inflation and other uncertainties this year, as they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

“Gold is still comfortably below the $1,800 level and seems likely to consolidate closer to the $1,760 region,” Edward Moya, senior analyst with Oanda, said in a note.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $22.21.

Platinum was up 0.1% at $990 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,855.15.

“We see platinum outperforming palladium as demand for the precious metal is boosted from both jewellery and industrial sectors. Further, normalising of the supply chain should see growth in auto catalyst demand,” said ANZ in a note.

Reuters

Gold moves up as dollar dips

Slight pullback of the dollar helps metal’s appeal
Markets
1 day ago

Gold reaches five-month peak as dollar slides on hopes of China reopening

The market still expects the Fed to slow their pace of tightening, which is providing support to the bullion, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar loses ground

Gold prices rise about 2.4% so far in the week after the Federal Reserve signals smaller hikes
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent
Markets
2.
JSE gets boost from Chinese decision to reopen ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares keep rising on hopes of China ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to output cut targets ...
Markets
5.
Gold reaches five-month peak as dollar slides on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.