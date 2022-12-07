Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ye, Elon and Facebook versus news media: sifting through the wreckage as ‘new media’ ages up

The European Commission has warned Musk against an arbitrary approach to moderation and suspending users

07 December 2022 - 05:00

Early on Tuesday morning we learnt that the “US news outlets versus Facebook” fight has stepped up a notch, with the social platform — owned by parent company Meta — threatening to take all US news off its platform if a new law about content goes ahead.

The Journalism Competition & Preservation Act has been introduced in the US Congress and has widespread, bipartisan support. It is seen as just one of a raft of new measures designed to curb the Big Tech that serve us our search results and news, connect us to our loved ones and transmit our messages...

