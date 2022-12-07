Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Early on Tuesday morning we learnt that the “US news outlets versus Facebook” fight has stepped up a notch, with the social platform — owned by parent company Meta — threatening to take all US news off its platform if a new law about content goes ahead.
The Journalism Competition & Preservation Act has been introduced in the US Congress and has widespread, bipartisan support. It is seen as just one of a raft of new measures designed to curb the Big Tech that serve us our search results and news, connect us to our loved ones and transmit our messages...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ye, Elon and Facebook versus news media: sifting through the wreckage as ‘new media’ ages up
The European Commission has warned Musk against an arbitrary approach to moderation and suspending users
