It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
How is it that the 105-year-old retailer can’t seem to kick its Michael Mark habit?
True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
Do you remember when Donald Trump was on Twitter? One of his most famous tweets was “STOP THE COUNT!” — a gem from November 2020. Several weeks later, Twitter permanently suspended The Donald’s account. Naturally, this was met with mixed feelings by users.
The debate around free speech vs hate speech is far from over, with Kanye West now at the centre of such a fight. Twitter is where that battle is likely to play out, particularly now that Elon Musk holds the keys to the business...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Stop the Big Tech headcount!
Who cares about the blue tick – it’s the bloated Big Tech workforce that should really worry Musk and Zuckerberg
Do you remember when Donald Trump was on Twitter? One of his most famous tweets was “STOP THE COUNT!” — a gem from November 2020. Several weeks later, Twitter permanently suspended The Donald’s account. Naturally, this was met with mixed feelings by users.
The debate around free speech vs hate speech is far from over, with Kanye West now at the centre of such a fight. Twitter is where that battle is likely to play out, particularly now that Elon Musk holds the keys to the business...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.