KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Forget the rumours. Zoom out for what’s really at stake with Musk leading Twitter

Late paring of gains suggests some caution in lead-up to Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
The move could signal an upgrade in the future, but the ratings agency warns it depends on improvements at the power utility
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Abiomed shares surge about 50% on news of biggest medtech deal in 2022
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Kyiv says evacuations amount to forced deportations from its land snatched by Russia
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
There were no treats in sight for Twitter staff and users this Halloween as some of the first big shifts of Chief Twit (his words, not mine!) Elon Musk began to take shape.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social networking company was finally confirmed, complete with Musk staging a dramatic entrance at Twitter headquarters carrying a bathroom sink — presumably to support the clunky joke in his tweet of the photo op: “Let that sink in.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BOTTOM LINE
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Forget the rumours. Zoom out for what’s really at stake with Musk leading Twitter
What will all the Chief Twit’s hot air about free speech boil down to now that he has the reins?
There were no treats in sight for Twitter staff and users this Halloween as some of the first big shifts of Chief Twit (his words, not mine!) Elon Musk began to take shape.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social networking company was finally confirmed, complete with Musk staging a dramatic entrance at Twitter headquarters carrying a bathroom sink — presumably to support the clunky joke in his tweet of the photo op: “Let that sink in.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.