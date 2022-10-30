×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Suspensions could lead to more instability at National Skills Fund

Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 19:37 Bekezela Phakathi

The department of higher education has suggested the functioning of the National Skills Fund (NSF) could be further compromised as it battles to get to the bottom of the rot and stabilise its operations.

The NSF, an agency set up mainly to support and upskill jobless young people and train much-needed artisans necessary for SA’s long-term development, has been in a mess for years. The auditor-general issued it a disclaimer in 2021 after finding that the fund could not properly account for about R5bn over two financial years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.