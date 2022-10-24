The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
Imagine the ANC’s envy as it watched Britain’s governing party throw Liz Truss under the bus last week, grudgingly admiring a country that doesn’t have a taxi mafia and therefore still has buses to throw people under, and wondering if Cyril Ramaphosa could instead be thrown under the dumpster in which the party grows its future leaders.
Of course, the president isn’t planning to take his dumping lying down, and on Sunday night he tried to seize back the initiative by doing what he does best: going on TV and insulting our intelligence...
TOM EATON: Throw us under the bus too, we’re dying anyway
