×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

KASHIF WICOMB: Construction mafias and protection rackets threaten to stifle the economy

There is little sign that the government is acting to curb the spread of extortion, writes Kashif Wicomb

29 September 2022 - 14:44 Kashif Wicomb
Picture: TIMESLIVE/ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: TIMESLIVE/ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

One of the biggest threats to SA’s economic stability, viability and infrastructure development is the untold destruction caused by the so-called construction mafias and protection rackets.  

The latest Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime report, “Extortion or Transformation?” has done some great work defining how these groups, widely referred to as construction mafias, have masterminded extortion under the guise of local business forums. Their modus operandi is identifying developments in the area and invading construction sites, demanding money or a stake in the projects.

According to the report, in 2019 at least 183 infrastructure and construction projects across SA worth more than R63bn were affected by these disruptions. A serious study needs to be commissioned on how the state’s commitment to implementing economic policy reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, boosting competitiveness and attracting investment following the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be realised in an environment where so-called construction mafias call the shots.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that some property developers have stopped developments because the demands made by these groupings are so ridiculous. A business associate who was involved in a project in KwaZulu-Natal told me the development of a mall was stopped after a traumatic experience involving a group that introduced itself as the local business forum and concerned residents.

At the first meeting the “forum” placed a bullet on the boardroom table and started making demands, including that a “community liaison officer” be appointed from the ranks of the “forum”. This was ostensibly to give the community insight into the operations and to secure procurement from its selected companies.  

Businesses that have succumbed to the demands of a construction mafia all have stories of project cost overruns and delays in subcontracting because the “forum” demands that nothing gets subcontracted to anyone but its own suppliers. But these subcontractors seldom meet minimum standards, and generally deliver inferior services. Under such circumstances projects invariably run way over budget and deadlines.

Short-term benefits

The construction mafias are focused on short-term gains and completely disregard any long-term benefits the projects may bring to the communities they claim to represent. One JSE-listed company recently decried how a R5bn project that would have created thousands of jobs was “torpedoed” because the foreign shareholders “ran for the hills” when invaders pitched up on site.

According to World Bank annual ratings SA is ranked 84th out of 190 economies in ease of doing business, having deteriorated from 82nd in 2018. The ease of doing business index ranks countries based on whether the regulatory environment is conducive to business operation and how well property rights are protected, among other criteria. 

The index measures several procedures, times and costs. It also sketches the prolonged process to secure construction permits; time and cost to get connected to the electrical grid; the reliability of the electricity supply and the transparency of tariffs. Clearly, if we want a competitive economy that can position itself as a prime investment destination we cannot afford to add more layers of red tape, uncertainty, chaos and violence.

Not much information is available to guide businesses and investors on how to deal with a construction mafia, but involving a ward councillor and local government from the beginning of the development is a good start. The construction mafias are not our only headache. There were reports recently from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, of gangsters who gave a salon owner two hours to raise R400 as a protection fee. In recent months there have been mass shootings in Cape Town nightclubs and taverns that apparently stemmed from owners refusing to pay protection fees.

If this trend is not nipped in the bid it will soon be impossible to conduct any business without obtaining and paying for permission from a protection racket. Larger companies that have the resources to resist might survive such an onslaught, but smaller players will struggle. This is the opposite of what real transformation and empowerment seek to achieve.

The Progressive Professionals Forum has called on the government’s security cluster to investigate and establish the factors that led to the emergence of the construction mafias, and to develop an action plan that deals decisively with both the construction mafias and protection rackets. We have also called for a joint sitting of parliament to debate this scourge, which has the potential to undermine our democracy and efforts to rebuild the economy.

• Wicomb, a member of the president’s B-BBEE Advisory Council, is president of the Progressive Professionals Forum, which comprises businesspeople who subscribe to the values of the Freedom Charter and constitution.

Grotesque looting spree uncovered at the National Lotteries Commission

The state’s corruption-fighting body showed how former NLC board members and executives siphoned funds from the NLC amounting to nearly R300m
National
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight

An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Opinion
11 hours ago

Jet Demolition eyes contracts outside SA as activity stagnates

Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s response to Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICOLE FRITZ: Bain’s new lies suggest it hasn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from the pound’s punishment
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA must not be a pawn in power ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Caxton’s strange Mpact battle continues
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight

Opinion / Editor's Note

Jet Demolition eyes contracts outside SA as activity stagnates

Companies / Industrials

New twist in rand-fixing saga

Features

The intricacies of pulling off Steinheist

Life / Arts & Entertainment

ROB ROSE: The mafia: coming to a corner near you

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.