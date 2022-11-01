Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Pick n Pay’s interim results to end-August left me with mixed emotions. After many years of minuscule sales growth as the group was streamlined by previous CEO Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay produced decent sales growth for the first time in ages. And yet the market slapped the share price down in response.
I listened to many reasons and excuses for the share price weakness (as much as 9% down in a day) but none of them were convincing, either wholly or partly. It appears to be due to a typical poor market environment, where even good results get trashed. Pick n Pay has turned the corner and is on the road to recouping lost profitable market share. But it will be a long, arduous journey and new CEO Pieter Boone is under no illusions...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Poor economy to blame as investors trash decent Pick n Pay results
The retailer has turned the corner and is on the road to recouping lost profitable market share, but it will be a long, arduous journey
