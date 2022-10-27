Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
How to make sense of the market’s reaction to Pick n Pay’s results, released last week?
The retailer’s shares slumped 9% on the day, stumping some analysts given its 11.5% rise in half-year revenue, to R51.3bn, and a 22% rise in pretax profit to R588m. ..
GROCERY RETAIL
Making sense of Pick n Pay’s puzzling market moves
