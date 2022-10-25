×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay lists on A2X

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 20:43 Katharine Child

Retailer Pick n Pay is listing on the secondary stock exchange A2X Markets (A2X), in November, bringing the number of companies on the exchange to 88. 

Pick n Pay's primary listing will remain on the JSE the biggest bourse in Africa, whose market capitalisation and number of financial instruments dwarfs that of the A2X...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.