Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands to go on raising menu prices despite strong results

The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share

26 October 2022 - 08:33 Nico Gous

Restaurant group Famous Brands expects it will continue to raise its menu prices during the rest of its 2022 year despite declaring an interim dividend after increasing its revenue and more than doubling its profit.

“Rising food and fuel costs have forced many restaurant brands to raise their menu prices substantially in the first half of 2022, with more increases anticipated for the remainder of the year,” the company, valued at R5.2bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its interim results end-August...

