CHRIS GILMOUR: Cashbuild has overall been a stable and consistent performer

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
Banking Association South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Cosatu agree on need to expand financial inclusion and competition in the industry
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Financial 2022 was a tough year for Cashbuild and it ended up going backwards in a number of key metrics
Slump in Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator led by decline in the number of residential building plans approved and a narrowing of the interest rate spread
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Founded by the late Albert Koopman, Cashbuild was established in 1978 as a building materials cash-and-carry wholesaler catering specifically to the low-income consumer market. The company was started as a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Cash and Carry.
The first store opened in King William’s Town in December 1978. Since then, Cashbuild has continued to open new stores under the direction of a board of directors. In 1986 the company listed on the JSE within the wholesale and retail sector. In 1995 the decision was made to move from wholesale to the retail business Cashbuild is today. Cashbuild is now one of the largest retailers of building materials in Southern Africa...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Cashbuild has overall been a stable and consistent performer
