Dis-Chem expects bump in profit amid controversy

Union Solidarity says it will take Dis-Chem to court after it missed a deadline to respond to a question about race-based hiring practices

24 October 2022 - 09:46 Nico Gous

Dis-Chem is expecting a bump in its headline earnings in its interim results — a bit of good news for the pharmacy chain that is dealing with an intensifying outcry about a letter from the CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people.

The company, valued at R27.2bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement on Monday that it expects its headline earnings per share (Heps), a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, to increase 43.1%-45.4% to 69.7c — 70.8c in its results end-August...

