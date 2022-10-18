×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay plummets after interim results

Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 08:38 Nico Gous and Katharine Child
UPDATED 18 October 2022 - 15:12

Pick n Pay’s share price slumped 8.5% by midday, putting it on course for its worst day in more than two years, as the market took a dim view of high operating costs, rising debt to finance expansion and sluggish growth in its premium brand, as reported in its interim results on Tuesday.

The group, which includes Boxer and Pick n Pay’s clothing and liquor stores said same store revenue growth was 7.4%, only marginally above price inflation of 7.2%. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.