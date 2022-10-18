Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Pick n Pay’s share price slumped 8.5% by midday, putting it on course for its worst day in more than two years, as the market took a dim view of high operating costs, rising debt to finance expansion and sluggish growth in its premium brand, as reported in its interim results on Tuesday.
The group, which includes Boxer and Pick n Pay’s clothing and liquor stores said same store revenue growth was 7.4%, only marginally above price inflation of 7.2%. ..
Pick n Pay plummets after interim results
