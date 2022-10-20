×

Clicks increases long-term number of new stores by one-third

The pharmacy group wants to open 40-50 new stores and the same number of pharmacies annually

20 October 2022 - 09:27 Nico Gous

SA’s largest pharmacy group, Clicks, is confident in its growth as it upped its long-term target for new stores and pharmacies by a third as it plans to open 40 to 50 new stores and the same number of pharmacies annually.

The company, valued at R67.6bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its 2022 results end-August that the management is confident in the growth prospects of Clicks as its long-term target of 900 stores increased to 1,200...

