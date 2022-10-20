Prices face downward pressure from growth concerns, a stronger dollar and rising US yields, while upward pressure is coming from Opec+ cuts and EU sanctions on Russia
The pharmacy group wants to open 40-50 new stores and the same number of pharmacies annually
SA’s largest pharmacy group, Clicks, is confident in its growth as it upped its long-term target for new stores and pharmacies by a third as it plans to open 40 to 50 new stores and the same number of pharmacies annually.
The company, valued at R67.6bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its 2022 results end-August that the management is confident in the growth prospects of Clicks as its long-term target of 900 stores increased to 1,200...
Clicks increases long-term number of new stores by one-third
The pharmacy group wants to open 40-50 new stores and the same number of pharmacies annually
