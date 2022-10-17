×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pick n Pay to finally release more detailed financial information

Pick n Pay will give a better breakdown of its two divisions’ performances

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 23:00 Katharine Child

Pick n Pay will on Tuesday release it’s half-year results to August 28, breaking down the turnover of its two divisions separately for the first time, following calls by investors for better disclosure.

The transparency is likely to please the market, and may give some insight into how poorly the Pick n Pay brand has been doing, while its discount brand Boxer has, by contrast, been responsible for its sales growth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.