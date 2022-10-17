US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
Pick n Pay will give a better breakdown of its two divisions’ performances
Pick n Pay will on Tuesday release it’s half-year results to August 28, breaking down the turnover of its two divisions separately for the first time, following calls by investors for better disclosure.
The transparency is likely to please the market, and may give some insight into how poorly the Pick n Pay brand has been doing, while its discount brand Boxer has, by contrast, been responsible for its sales growth...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Pick n Pay to finally release more detailed financial information
