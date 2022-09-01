×

National

ANC’s self-interest will stop it from heading off state capture 2.0, says Zondo

The chief justice says the ANC placed the interests of the party above the interests of the country during the state capture era

01 September 2022 - 12:43 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 01 September 2022 - 22:55

If state capture were to revisit SA, there is a high likelihood the ANC will once again fail to use its majority in parliament to deal with it, chief justice Raymond Zondo warned on Thursday.

Zondo, who chaired the state capture commission of inquiry for four years, says the manner in which the ANC used its majority in parliament to prevent the executive from being held accountable by voting against multiple motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma is an indication that the interests of the ANC took precedence over the interests of the country...

