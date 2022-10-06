Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Thursday, October 6 2022
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
On Sunday — two days after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged the SA office of McKinsey & Co — senior partners of the global management consultancy informed leaders of Business for SA (B4SA) that McKinsey proposes to pause its engagement with the special purpose business outfit that helped the government roll out Covid-19 vaccines last year.
The NPA’s charges against the consulting firm are related to its work at Transnet, the state-owned freight logistics company described as a primary site of state capture...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Troubling questions from McKinsey’s prosecution
The global management consultancy starts on the long, arduous and uncertain road to recovery
On Sunday — two days after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged the SA office of McKinsey & Co — senior partners of the global management consultancy informed leaders of Business for SA (B4SA) that McKinsey proposes to pause its engagement with the special purpose business outfit that helped the government roll out Covid-19 vaccines last year.
The NPA’s charges against the consulting firm are related to its work at Transnet, the state-owned freight logistics company described as a primary site of state capture...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.