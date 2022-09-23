×

Zondo report prevails in first urgent legal review

Western Cape high court finds urgent review from an attorney named over suspected Alexkor diamond fraud was not ripe for prosecution

23 September 2022 - 05:08 Erin Bates

For the first time, a court has dismissed an urgent legal review of chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report.

The case was brought by a lawyer who Zondo recommended for further investigation over suspected fraud involving the state’s diamond company, Alexkor, and Gupta associate Kuben Moodley...

