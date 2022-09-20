×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite strategy is right on the money

An upstart in the 1980s, the group has become Africa’s largest retailer and ranks in the world’s top 100

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 16:43 CHRIS GILMOUR

In the 1980s Shoprite was nothing more than an upstart. The three main food retailers then were Checkers, Pick n Pay and OK Bazaars. But Shoprite stuck to its knitting, concentrating on the lower end of the market. It grew organically and by clever acquisitions over the decades to become not only Africa’s largest retailer but ranked in the top 100 retailers worldwide. Those acquisitions included Checkers in 1991 and OK Bazaars, which SAB sold to Shoprite for R1 in 1997. 

Pick n Pay, meanwhile, was looking for growth in Australia and would probably have succeeded there had the Australian unions, government and its biggest rival, the Coles-Myer group, not ganged up on Pick n Pay and forced them out of the country. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.