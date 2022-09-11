×

Business

Shoprite is making a difference within and beyond its doors

In a bold move, Shoprite the group is opening 275 stores this year as part of its R5.9bn capital expenditure programme

11 September 2022 - 09:25

Shoprite’s biggest store expansion is a bold move in a struggling economy with high unemployment, interest rates and inflation. However, the company makes no bones about playing the long game, investing through the cycle for better days to come.

And most analysts canvassed say the group, which has a store footprint of nearly 3,000 and low gearing levels, is in a good position to do so and is likely to continue gaining market share at the top and lower ends of the market through its Checkers, FreshX, USave and Shoprite brands...

