×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Woolies, sell Pick n Pay

Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager at Sentio Capital, on what the smart money is doing

15 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager: Sentio Capital 

BUY:  Woolworths 

In an environment where the macroeconomic fundamentals are quite tough, Woolies has some self-help opportunities. 

There’s the margin recovery in the fashion, beauty and home business which has come under pressure in the past, and Woolies is starting to get it to the right size in terms of space. It is working actively to get the margin up to 14%, which is very earnings accretive, and I don’t think 14% is where it will stop. 

As for David Jones, if you look at it strategically it doesn’t fit into the business.  I wouldn’t expect it to be part of the portfolio in a few years’ time. It’s taken a lot of management time and capital from the business and under CEO Roy Bagattini it wouldn’t be set on holding it. I think there’s some value unlock to come  — not so much from monetary value but from freeing up time and focus in the business. 

SELL: Pick n Pay 

I would sell Pick n Pay. We’ve got the market dominated by the likes of Shoprite in terms of the whole spectrum — from value, to middle and upper income — and you’ve got Pick n Pay going through a refresh, trying to create a new brand. I think this change is going to be a bit disruptive until it finds a business model that works. It’s also going through all this during a hugely competitive period. It will take some time to bed down its model, and this is not something it can just implement quite quickly. It has corporate and franchise stores and to get consistency is more difficult, whereas Shoprite is just corporate-owned stores and it can implement changes more quickly.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Old Mutual, sell Peloton

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG Markets, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Nedbank, sell Motus

Sven Forssman, head of equity sales at Kela Securities, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAP Industrial, sell Telkom

Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
YOUR MONEY: How do I move my pension?
Money & Investing
2.
YOUR MONEY: Confusion over two-pot plan
Money & Investing
3.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Old Mutual, sell Peloton
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: Dining out on your dividends
Money & Investing
5.
Did the market get it wrong on Shoprite?
Money & Investing

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as local clothing arm starts ...

Opinion / Columnists

Shoprite to embark on record expansion

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths’ fashion revival boosts profits

Money & Investing

Will SA get the better of Walmart?

Money & Investing

Q&A: Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini says turnaround strategy is working

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths triples dividend as clothing sales improve

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Checkers spars with Pick n Pay over new range

News & Fox

Pick n Pay reveals name of its new chain of discount stores: QualiSave

Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart

Opinion / Columnists

Is this Pick n Pay’s new dawn?

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.