×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: From energy fixes to elections, crises keep expectations low

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 16:12 Peter Attard Montalto

It’s interesting to consider that GDP growth data revisions are on average positive — indeed, quite large, with revisions up of +0.4 percentage points, as calculated by Codera. What does this do to the desire to invest?

It’s an interesting problem that reforms are occurring — albeit  slowly — yet investment levels are rising exceptionally slowly. An uptick recently in the share of investment to GDP to 14.3% was mainly down to the denominator being rather weak — SA is still only just above the all-time lows. This compares with the government’s target of 30% of GDP and peers that generally come in at about 25% of GDP. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.