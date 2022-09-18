The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
It’s interesting to consider that GDP growth data revisions are on average positive — indeed, quite large, with revisions up of +0.4 percentage points, as calculated by Codera. What does this do to the desire to invest?
It’s an interesting problem that reforms are occurring — albeit slowly — yet investment levels are rising exceptionally slowly. An uptick recently in the share of investment to GDP to 14.3% was mainly down to the denominator being rather weak — SA is still only just above the all-time lows. This compares with the government’s target of 30% of GDP and peers that generally come in at about 25% of GDP. ..
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: From energy fixes to elections, crises keep expectations low
