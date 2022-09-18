×

Business

Women expect higher inflation than men, driven by food costs: ECB study

Study shows that perception of food inflation matters the most and women tended to adjust their expectations disproportionately

18 September 2022 - 07:43 Reuters

Women expect higher inflation than men and their outlook is primarily driven by food costs, a European Central Bank (ECB) study found this week, a potential concern for policymakers as the rise in food prices is in double digits and increasing.

With inflation at a record high across the eurozone, the ECB has been raising interest rates quickly on concerns that it gets embedded in expectations, perpetuating rapid price growth in a hard-to-break cycle that could force it to tighten policy even more...

