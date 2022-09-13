×

Economy

Mining production performs worse than market expectations

The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs

13 September 2022 - 13:31 Thuletho Zwane

SA mining production fell for a sixth consecutive month as load-shedding — which was ramped up significantly in July, reaching stage 6 at times — hampered activity in the sector.

Stats SA reported on Tuesday that mining slipped 8.4% year on year in July, from a downwardly revised 7.1% contraction in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a 5% fall. ..

