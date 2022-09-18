×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

KUSENI DLAMINI: Let’s cut the red tape and industrialise

SA is just 5% from $100bn in investment. Let’s ensure bureaucracy doesn’t scare away these backers

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 07:00 Kuseni Dlamini

It is always satisfying when those who are cynical and negative about our country are proven wrong. 

So I was delighted to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa to Kempton Park on September 9 for the opening of a new R350m facility for Sweden’s Sandvik engineering group. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.